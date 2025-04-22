 
Geo News

Penn Badgley gets honest about 'You' and 'Gossip Girls'

Penn Badgley is starring in 'You' and also had a role in 'Gossip Girls'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 22, 2025

Penn Badgley gets honest about doing crossover between You and Gossip Girls
Penn Badgley gets honest about doing crossover between 'You' and 'Gossip Girls'

Penn Badgley, who is famous for his role as a psycho killer, Joe Goldberg, in You, has opened up about what is the one thing that would motivate him into doing a crossover between his two different projects.

While promoting the final season of You, he told E! News, "There's the obvious joke that that narrating all of Gossip Girl with Joe's voice would be quite fitting."

"That's never gonna happen, though, just to be clear. Never gonna happen," the 38-year-old actor noted.

For those unversed, from 2007 to 2012, on all six seasons he portrayed the role of Dan Humphrey alongside Kristen Bell, Michelle Trachtenberg, Blake Lively, and Leighton Meester, in the teen drama series, Gossip Girls.

But Badgley seems to have no plan to join the cast again as he is not looking for a romantic comedy series. He even admitted, "I think the reason that one worked so well was just—it was Kristen Bell. Specifically her, I would love to work with her."

Before concluding, the Hollywood actor also spoke out about his upcoming series’ character Goldberg and said, “He's the same Joe underneath the hood. What we are about, in the final sense, is looking under that hood and taking it apart and dismantling him. And it's—I think it's a really satisfying journey."

Final and fifth season of You is set to release on April 24, 2025.

Meghan Markle reveals sweet detail about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet video
Meghan Markle reveals sweet detail about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco light up holiday night with surprise performance video
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco light up holiday night with surprise performance
Prince Louis, King Charles: Expert shares glimpse into their sweet bond video
Prince Louis, King Charles: Expert shares glimpse into their sweet bond
Princess Isabella releases emotional statement for major reason
Princess Isabella releases emotional statement for major reason
Prince William ‘no longer cares' for Prince Harry?
Prince William ‘no longer cares' for Prince Harry?
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton, Prince William after snub
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Kate Middleton, Prince William after snub
Meghan Markle pal shares story behind Duchess' heartwarming photo with Lilibet
Meghan Markle pal shares story behind Duchess' heartwarming photo with Lilibet
Meghan Markle addresses ‘As Ever' name fumble for the first time
Meghan Markle addresses ‘As Ever' name fumble for the first time