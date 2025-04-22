Penn Badgley gets honest about 'You' and 'Gossip Girls'

Penn Badgley gets honest about doing crossover between 'You' and 'Gossip Girls'

Penn Badgley, who is famous for his role as a psycho killer, Joe Goldberg, in You, has opened up about what is the one thing that would motivate him into doing a crossover between his two different projects.

While promoting the final season of You, he told E! News, "There's the obvious joke that that narrating all of Gossip Girl with Joe's voice would be quite fitting."

"That's never gonna happen, though, just to be clear. Never gonna happen," the 38-year-old actor noted.

For those unversed, from 2007 to 2012, on all six seasons he portrayed the role of Dan Humphrey alongside Kristen Bell, Michelle Trachtenberg, Blake Lively, and Leighton Meester, in the teen drama series, Gossip Girls.

But Badgley seems to have no plan to join the cast again as he is not looking for a romantic comedy series. He even admitted, "I think the reason that one worked so well was just—it was Kristen Bell. Specifically her, I would love to work with her."

Before concluding, the Hollywood actor also spoke out about his upcoming series’ character Goldberg and said, “He's the same Joe underneath the hood. What we are about, in the final sense, is looking under that hood and taking it apart and dismantling him. And it's—I think it's a really satisfying journey."

Final and fifth season of You is set to release on April 24, 2025.