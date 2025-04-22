 
Prince William exposes bullying probe against Meghan Markle as truth

Prince William seems to have solidified any last bit of doubt that there was any lacking to the allegations against Meghan Markle

Web Desk
April 22, 2025

It appears Prince William has proved that the bullying probe against Meghan Markle wound up yielding positive results.

And this verdict has been issued by British royals expert Hilary Fordwich.

She shared the comment while referencing Jason Knauf new position as the CEO of The Earthshot Prize.

For those unversed Mr Knauf is the same man responsible for setting allegations against Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying of staffers.

While speaking to Fox News Digital about it, Ms Fordwich was quoted saying that his new-found employment “[represents] Jason’s stalwart support of the family during the bullying scandal.”

And “is a clear signal as to the legitimacy of all the bullying reports, damning to Meghan Markle.”

The conversation didn’t conclude before the expert highlighted how big a move this is given that, “while every royal has had issues regarding those they can trust, Prince William, having been betrayed by his brother, is wary and has deeper trust issues.”

Hence, the fact that “Jason remains one of his closest confidantes, a trusted advisor and a member of his inner circle due to his discretion during difficult times,” says something, Ms Fordwich admitted before signing off. 

