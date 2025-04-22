 
Meghan Markle faces backlash over 'staged' Easter video: 'This was a set-up!'

Meghan Markle shared an adorable video on her Instagram to wish fans on Easter

Lifestyle News Desk
April 22, 2025

Meghan Markle has been facing backlash as critics accused her of “staging” her Easter video in which she could be seen admiring a mother ducks and ducklings.

The Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram video a mother duck and her ducklings cross a road in Montecito, with Meghan watching them in the background.

The video, which quickly gained over five million views, was captioned, "An Easter weekend surprise. Wishing you a Happy Easter full of love....and surprises!"

But some viewers weren’t convinced as they accused Meghan, who was dressed in a white midi dress, of staging the video.

"You just know this was a set-up,” one critic took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, per GB News.

Another added, "Poor ducks had to be filmed with Megs. She just happened to be there with a cameraman when the ducks crossed. Sure!!!"

"Oh look, the camera is set up to have Meghan right in the centre of the shot and the ducks are slightly off camera,” a third comment read.

