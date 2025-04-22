Meghan Markle faces backlash over 'staged' Easter video: 'This was a set-up!'

Meghan Markle has been facing backlash as critics accused her of “staging” her Easter video in which she could be seen admiring a mother ducks and ducklings.

The Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram video a mother duck and her ducklings cross a road in Montecito, with Meghan watching them in the background.

The video, which quickly gained over five million views, was captioned, "An Easter weekend surprise. Wishing you a Happy Easter full of love....and surprises!"

But some viewers weren’t convinced as they accused Meghan, who was dressed in a white midi dress, of staging the video.

"You just know this was a set-up,” one critic took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, per GB News.

Another added, "Poor ducks had to be filmed with Megs. She just happened to be there with a cameraman when the ducks crossed. Sure!!!"

"Oh look, the camera is set up to have Meghan right in the centre of the shot and the ducks are slightly off camera,” a third comment read.