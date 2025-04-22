Palace shares new major update on Queen's health after shortness of breath

Norway’s royal family has shared new major update on Queen Sonja, 87, health after she was admitted to the hospital on Monday evening for examinations due to shortness of breath.

According to the Majesty Magazine, “Queen Sonja of Norway, 87, who was transferred by air ambulance from the Princes’ Cottage in the remote Sikkilsdalen valley to the National Hospital in Oslo last night after experiencing shortness of breath, has been discharged from hospital.”

The magazine also tweeted, “HM will be away from work this week.”

According to a report by the Reuters, the Norwegian royal court says the queen was airlifted from the royal cabin in Sikkilsdalen in central Norway, where the couple spent the Easter holiday.

Earlier, Queen Sonja, the wife of Norway's head of state King Harald, received a pacemaker in January after suffering a heart problem.

She was admitted to Lillehammer Hospital after suffering atrial fibrillation during a skiing trip.

At the time, the Royal House noted that the situation was "not considered serious."

The Queen was discharged from hospital the following day, and days later had a pacemaker inserted. The procedure was described as "successful", the report by HOLA says.