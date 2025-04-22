Prince William, Queen Camilla, 'dead set against' Harry's reunion with Charles

Prince Harry wants to be there for his ailing father, King Charles, but Prince William and Queen Camilla firmly stand in his way, per a source.

Harry jetted to the U.K. immediately when he found out his father had been diagnosed with cancer last year. However, he stayed in the country for only a day and then rushed back home to the U.S.

Now, William, 42, and Camilla, 77, are “dead set against” letting Harry back into the fold after the bombshell claims he made against them in his memoir Spare. The Duke of Sussex also painted Charles as a cold and distant father in his book.

"The king is sick enough as it is. The last thing he needs is to be forced into some sort of confrontation with Harry, which they both predict would happen. That's just Harry's nature,” a palace source explained, per Radar Online.

"Not to mention that Camilla absolutely loathes him – just the mention of Harry's name gets her blood boiling," they claimed.

The mole also noted that Charles’ deteriorating health has Camilla worried that she’s about to lose him “soon.”

"This is a very tough time for her, and she wants to protect her peace – and her husband's," the mole claimed.

"The feeling is Harry made his choice when he waltzed off and proceeded to trash-talk them all publicly," the insider added.