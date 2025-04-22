Prince William told King Charles he'd skip Easter for THIS reason

Kate Middleton and Prince William skipped the traditional Easter Sunday service, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla to spend time as a family.

Now, Mirror reported that the Prince of Wales told his father King Charles his plans to skip the annual gathering. He wished to “enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter.”

While Kate and William did not join members of the royal family at St George’s Chapel they spent the weekend at Amner Hall in Norfolk and attended the Easter Sunday service in Sandringham.

Notably, the Prince and Princess of Wales were also joined by Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton. During their way out of the church, they were handed hot cross buns.

With Easter holidays about to end, William and Kate’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louise will head back to their school and the Prince and Princess of Wales will return to their royal duties.

DailyMail reported that the future King and Queen will travel to Scotland next week for a two-day trip.

It is worth mentioning that this trip will coincide with the 14th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who tied the knot on April 29, 2011.

Moreover, Scotland marks the beginning of their journey together as they first time crossed paths at the University of St. Andrews.