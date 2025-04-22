 
Meghan Markle wreaking havoc as a panic filled blitz of mega proportions

Meghan Markle has been reduced to a panicked brand owner

April 22, 2025

Meghan Markle lands in turbulent waters as accusations come pouring in
Meghan Markle has met wave after wave of criticism ever since she announced her luxury lifestyle brand, even when its name was American Riviera Orchard, rather than As Ever, under which she sold edible products like jam, honey etc.

All comments have come through To Di For podcast host Kinsey Schofield.

She sat with Sky News Australia to deliver the news and started by revealing what she thinks of Meghan’s brand strategy.

In the eyes of Ms Schofield, Meghan “lacks strategic cohesion” when it comes to her business ventures, whether that be in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the As Ever brand or the Confessions of A Female Founder podcast.

Because in most “what we’re witnessing is brand whiplash,” she said. “This erratic flurry of launches with no clear through line or brand identity whatsoever, from underperforming podcasts to her lifestyle series.”

And overall “the approach feels like a panic-filled blitz, rather than a focused brand strategy,” she noted before signing off. 

