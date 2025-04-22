Christie Brinkley makes jaw-dropping confession about Daryl Hannah's role in 'Splash'

Christie Brinkley has revealed that she once went for the audition of the mermaid role in Splash.

After sharing in her memoir, Uptown Girl, about the famous role of Madison, which was eventually played by Daryl Hannah opposite Tom Hanks’ Allen Bauer, the 71-year-old supermodel recently spoke to PEOPLE about the role in the 1984 movie.

Brinkley said, “It would have been a perfect part. Because I did spend a large part of my childhood pretending in my head to be a mermaid.”

“I mean, I had a kelp bed near my house in Malibu, and my mom would always say, 'Stay out of the kelp beds…' but I couldn't help it. I was like a little mermaid going through the kelp beds,” she explained.

However, after Hannah got the role, the iconic model, who is well-known for her swimsuit photos, did receive a call to know the secret of her beachy hair waves.

“They actually called me to say, ‘Can you tell us where you do your hair so we can get Daryl’s done like yours?’ I was like, ‘Oh, adding insult to injury,’” Brinkley laughingly quipped.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Uptown Girl will come out on April 29, 2025, from Harper Influence. However, it is now available for preorders.