Tina Knowles drops bombshell about her cancer journey

Tina Knowles recently got candid and reflected on her cancer journey after missing a mammogram.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine for this week’s World's Most Beautiful issue, the 71-year-old American businesswoman and Beyonce’s mother talked about her health ordeal for the first time, saying, "It's important not to slack on your mammograms."

Knowles, whose memoir Matriarch will be released on April 22, 2025, revealed, "I struggled with whether I would share that journey [in the book] because I'm very private. But I decided to share it because I think it's a lot of lessons in it for other women."

"And I think as women, sometimes we get so busy and we get so wrapped up and running around, but you must go get your test. Because if I had not gotten my test early, I mean, I shudder to think what could have happened to me,” she noted.

For the unversed, Knowles was diagnosed with stage 1 cancer in her left breast in July last year.

Notably, the news came after she and Beyonce launched their Cécred hair care line and was towards the completion of her book Matriarch.

It is pertinent to mention that Knowles also underwent surgery to get the tumour removed along with breast reduction.

Reflecting on her post-surgery life, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker’s mother said, “I’m doing great. Cancer-free and incredibly blessed that God allowed me to find it early. I’m healthier, eating better, I lost weight.”

"I want to give people hope. What scares me now is not making the best of every day that I have left in this life,” Knowles concluded.