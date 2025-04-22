 
Prince Andrew makes major move after joining King Charles on Easter

The Duke of York joined King Charles and other members of the royal family at Easter Sunday service

Lifestyle News Desk
April 22, 2025

Prince Andrew makes major move after joining King Charles on Easter

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has made a major move after joining King Charles at Easter Sunday service.

The Duke of York attended Easter Sunday service despite being a non-working royal on April 20. Following the attendance Mirror reported that Andrew has taken up a new hobby for his residence the Royal Lodge.

In order to renovate the Royal Lodge, which needs proper maintenance, Andrew has started gardening.

A royal source stated, “The Duke has been walking round the estate a lot recently, speaking to staff and asking for tips on managing the grounds.”

“The whole place has fallen into disrepair and needs a lot of attention. He's been asking about different kinds of trees and shrubs and whether it would be possible to move or relocate certain trees,” they added. “He's certainly got a spring in his step and is a lot cheerier of late, which is surprising given everything he has going on.”

It is worth mentioning that Prince Andrew has been in a feud with King Charles over Royal Lodge. After being stripped of his royal titles, the Duke of York spent his time in the house watching TV in a dark room. He was also forced to miss royals’ Christmas gatherings at Sandringham in Norfolk.

