Prince Andrew makes major move after joining King Charles on Easter

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has made a major move after joining King Charles at Easter Sunday service.

The Duke of York attended Easter Sunday service despite being a non-working royal on April 20. Following the attendance Mirror reported that Andrew has taken up a new hobby for his residence the Royal Lodge.

In order to renovate the Royal Lodge, which needs proper maintenance, Andrew has started gardening.

A royal source stated, “The Duke has been walking round the estate a lot recently, speaking to staff and asking for tips on managing the grounds.”

“The whole place has fallen into disrepair and needs a lot of attention. He's been asking about different kinds of trees and shrubs and whether it would be possible to move or relocate certain trees,” they added. “He's certainly got a spring in his step and is a lot cheerier of late, which is surprising given everything he has going on.”

It is worth mentioning that Prince Andrew has been in a feud with King Charles over Royal Lodge. After being stripped of his royal titles, the Duke of York spent his time in the house watching TV in a dark room. He was also forced to miss royals’ Christmas gatherings at Sandringham in Norfolk.