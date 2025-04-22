Prince William to continue royal tradition on Pope Francis's funeral

The heir to the British throne, Prince William, will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City.



Kensington Palace said the Prince of Wales would attend on behalf of his father and King Charles.

Scores of world leaders will be traveling to Rome to pay their respect to the late Catholic Church leader, who will be laid to rest on April 26.

The decision to send the father-of-two is part of royal tradition. When Pope John Paul II died in 2005, then heir to the throne, Charles attended the funeral on behalf of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Besides this, Daily Mail said his appearance at the ceremony will be a milestone in his career as a global statesman and future king.

Charles also shared a lengthy statement on the death of Francis on April 21 after he was suffering from respiratory illness.

"My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis," the 76-year-old said.

He continued, "Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry."

'His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ," Charles concluded.