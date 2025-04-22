Billy Ray Cyrus's new romance 'slap in face' for ex wife Tish

Billy Ray Cyrus's new romance with Elizabeth Hurley is a particularly infuriating news for his ex wife Tish

Billy Ray Cyrus's new romance with British model Elizabeth Hurley has shocked his ex-wife Tish, who previously suspected the duo of having an affair.

Tish suspected that Billy, 63, and Hurley, 59, had an affair while working together on the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise.

However, following their divorce, Billy Ray married Firerose, but their marriage ended after seven months with the duo making various allegations against each other.

But now, this new announcement has left Tish’s earlier suspicion confirmed.

"Billy Ray met Elizabeth in 2022 on the set of their Christmas film, which they both starred in,” noted a mole, per Radar Online.

"Tish had her thoughts and suspicions at the time that he was cheating on her with Liz, but Billy Ray flat out denied it,” they claimed.

"They got very close on the set, and seeing that they are together now is a slap in the face for Tish, but it also confirms that she was likely right about her suspicions. They never stopped being in contact." the mole added.

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus were married for nearly 30 years and share kids Miley, 32, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25. After their divorce in 2022, Tish went on to marry actor Dominic Purcell in 2023.