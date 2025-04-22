BET Awards taps Kevin Hart as host for silver anniversary

 
April 22, 2025

For the silver anniversary of the BET Awards, the choice is none other than four-time Emmy winner Kevin Hart.

“I love a celebration! It’s a chance to reflect, cherish, and honor life’s unforgettable moments," the 45-year-old shared. 

He continued, "I’m truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night. This year marks the 25th anniversary, and my partners at Hartbeat, BET, and JCE are pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember."

"It’s a Black-Tie affair, and you’re all invited. Tune in live on June 9th, only on BET," the actor said in a press release.

BET Networks also hyped up his upcoming hosting gig, saying he "promises to deliver the ultimate show-stopping performances, powerful moments, and heartfelt tributes reflecting Black culture's depth and richness over the last quarter century."

Also, Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET, said, “For over a decade, Kevin Hart has been a beloved part of the BET family, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him return to host the 25th anniversary BET Awards."

"His unparalleled talent, infectious energy, and deep connection to our audience make him the perfect host for this historic celebration. Kevin has continuously pushed boundaries in entertainment," he noted.

It will not be the first time Kevin has hosted the BET Awards. He previously emceed the 2011 event, and the next year, he won the Best Actor BET Award for his performance in Think Like a Man.

