Cash Warren celebrates daughter on her special day

The producer shares Haven and daughter Honor as well as son Hayes with estranged wife Jessica Alba

August 15, 2025

Cash Warren is gushing over his little girl on her milestone birthday.

The 46-year-old TV producer and businessman took to his Instagram account on Thursday to mark his youngest daughter, Haven's 14th birthday with a sweet post.

In the celebratory post, the proud father penned down a heartwarming note along with several snaps of his daughter throughout the years.

The producer welcomed Haven and daughter Honor, as well as son Hayes with ex ex-wife

"My baby girl turned 14 today!!" he began.

"Haven, you navigated 13 with a composure that I wish I had … at my age! You intrinsically know how to play it cool on the outside, even when you’re sweating bullets on the inside, "Warren gushed, continued.

"I am so impressed with the 13 year old you … can’t wait to get to know 14," the producer noted, concluding, "Never compromise. You deserve it all. Love you mucho!! Happy birthday!!"

It is pertinent to mention that along with Haven Warren shares daughter Honor and son Hayes with estranged wife Jessica Alba.

The Fantastic Four actress also penned down a touching tribute to haven on her birthday, praising her for her confident aura and quick-witted nature.

