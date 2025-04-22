Denzel Washington breaks silence on 'Othello' ticket prices

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal star in Broadway's 'Othello'

Denzel Washington is sharing his thoughts on the prices of tickets for his play Othello on Broadway.

Denzel noted that people are talking about the highest price tickets – $900 on the show’s website – and not acknowledging that tickets are also being sold at a fraction of that price.

The Gladiator II told Entertainment Tonight, “[They’re selling] as low as $50. People don’t talk about that.”

When asked if the show's success makes him feel like “Beyoncé and Jay-Z,” he laughed and quipped, “I haven’t quite felt like that,” adding, “I can’t sing or rap.”

“I’ve been blessed beyond measure for a long time,” the Equalizer star added. “I’m not bragging, but I’ve been a part of sold-out shows before. God has blessed me with a great ability, and I’m humbled by the reaction and the response that we’re getting, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to… use my celebrity to help others. That’s what it’s about.”

Denzel shared, “I’m in the service business. You know you… learn the first part of your life, you earn the second part of your life and you return in the third part of your life,” he continued. “I’m in the return phase of life. So I’m returning, I’m giving back to others…”

Denzel Washington plays the titular character in Othello alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.