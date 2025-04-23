Meghan Markle lacks ‘focused strategy' in progression of her brand

Meghan Markle has undergone panic mode to save her lifestyle brand, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex is jumping from one launch to another without an explainable direction to have the largest about of impact for her fans.

'To Di For' Podcast host Kinsey Schofield told Sky News Australia: "What we’re witnessing is brand whiplash, this erratic flurry of launches with no clear through line or brand identity whatsoever, from underperforming podcasts to her lifestyle series. The approach feels like a panic-filled blitz, rather than a focused brand strategy."

This comes as Meghan’s latest podcast on women empowerment notes in description: "As Meghan, Duchess of Sussex builds out a business of her own, she’s getting advice and insights from a handful of amazing women who have scaled small ideas into successful companies. These fly-on-the-wall conversations will no doubt inspire anyone who’s interested in turning their own entrepreneurial dreams into a reality and anyone else who just wants to hear what really happens behind the scenes."