Ben Affleck opens up about fun competition with daughter

Ben Affleck has opened up about a fun competition between him and his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

During his appearance on Today, the actor revealed that he often has this competition with one of his kids in a specific skill set whenever they’re together.

Affleck said, “My daughter is a student of Spanish and often competes with me. She’ll tell me hers is better than mine, and I’m glad I had the chance to be on national television and just claim victory.”

“But she’ll be appalled, by the way. I will say, yes, I can speak a bit of Spanish, and it’s a nice thing. I learned it when I was younger,” he added.

Affleck, who shares three kids with Jennifer Garner, Samuel, Seraphina, and Violet, recently revealed that he is finally getting some recognition from his son.

At The Accountant 2 premier, Affleck told E! News, “My son loves everybody, but he’s shocked that I somehow know people he thinks are cool.”

“He’s like, ‘Why do these people want to hang out with my dad?’ Which may be a valuable question, but I’m getting away with it,” Affleck added.

Ben Affleck recalled Samuel’s reaction to his The Accountant, saying, “Dad, I think it might be my favorite movie of yours.”

“That was high praise, which doesn’t come easy from your kids,” the actor noted.