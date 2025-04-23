Photo: Ben Affleck's hidden motivation to support Jennifer Lopez new movie exposed

Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez reportedly have been putting in their efforts to make joint project a success.

According to the latest report of In Touch, the duo has high hopes for the movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Mentioning Ben and Jennifer’s recent divorce, the source noted, “No matter how things ended between her and Ben, this film is a passion project for Matt and Jennifer.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are business partners in their production company, which produced the movie in discussion.

Moreover, the source addressed that Ben and Matt are “going to see it through to the bitter end and they’re both going to fight to get her into the Best Supporting actress race.”

“Matt has an insanely busy schedule, but he continues to make time for this film, and time with Jennifer, to get it right as they approach a fall release and what is sure to be a tricky marketing campaign,” they spy also confided.

“In success, everybody benefits, including Matt’s business partner Ben, if this movie makes a lot of money,” the source remarked in conclusion.