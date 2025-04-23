Lizzo reveals how she's dealing with anxiety

Lizzo has finally opened up about her mental health journey.

During a live session on TikTok on Tuesday, the 36-year-old singer revealed how she's trying to get anxiety "under control."

"I've been working to get my anxiety under control for years," said the Truth Hurts hitmaker. "And then I decided that I want to release and I'm ready to stop waiting to be myself like fully and be happy."

Lizzo further said, "I isolated a little bit, but not like made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions."

"I loved to distract myself with people. I loved to distract myself with food. I loved to distract myself with drinking. I loved to distract myself with problems that I would create," the American songstress continued. "I would love to do that. And I stopped doing that."

Instead, the Cuz I Love You singer focused on herself and overhauled her diet.

Lizzo told her followers that she ultimately "felt lighter, energetically and emotionally" after changing her lifestyle.