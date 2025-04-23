 
Geo News

Lizzo reveals how she's dealing with anxiety

Lizzo opens up about her mental health journey

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 23, 2025

Lizzo reveals how shes dealing with anxiety
Lizzo reveals how she's dealing with anxiety

Lizzo has finally opened up about her mental health journey.

During a live session on TikTok on Tuesday, the 36-year-old singer revealed how she's trying to get anxiety "under control."

"I've been working to get my anxiety under control for years," said the Truth Hurts hitmaker. "And then I decided that I want to release and I'm ready to stop waiting to be myself like fully and be happy."

Lizzo further said, "I isolated a little bit, but not like made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions."

"I loved to distract myself with people. I loved to distract myself with food. I loved to distract myself with drinking. I loved to distract myself with problems that I would create," the American songstress continued. "I would love to do that. And I stopped doing that."

Instead, the Cuz I Love You singer focused on herself and overhauled her diet.

Lizzo told her followers that she ultimately "felt lighter, energetically and emotionally" after changing her lifestyle.

Joan Vassos makes shock admission about Chock Chapple's wedding
Joan Vassos makes shock admission about Chock Chapple's wedding
Carlos Santana calls off San Antonio concert due to THIS reason
Carlos Santana calls off San Antonio concert due to THIS reason
Jennifer Lopez turns to Janet Jackson for support: Report
Jennifer Lopez turns to Janet Jackson for support: Report
Joshua Jackson gets candid about current bond with ex Katie Holmes
Joshua Jackson gets candid about current bond with ex Katie Holmes
King Charles antic that made Queen Camilla ‘storm out of room' video
King Charles antic that made Queen Camilla ‘storm out of room'
Demi Moore spills how she deals with ‘ageing' in rare interview video
Demi Moore spills how she deals with ‘ageing' in rare interview
Kylie Kelce shares thoughts on Jason's next step after welcoming baby no 4
Kylie Kelce shares thoughts on Jason's next step after welcoming baby no 4
Meghan Markle talks about ‘super aunt' to kids Archie, Lilibet video
Meghan Markle talks about ‘super aunt' to kids Archie, Lilibet