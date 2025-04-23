Photo: Ben Affleck admits being in a competition with Jennifer Garner daughter Violet

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are the parents of three, including daughter Violet.

Appearing on Tuesday's episode of the Today show, along with co-star Jon Bernthal, Ben Affleck weighed in on his linguistics skills and admitted being in a competition with one of his kids.

When the show host asked Ben to comment on his viral 2023 moment, which portrayed his ability to communicate in Spanish, he made an interesting confession.

Savannah began the discussion by saying, "I was reminded this morning that you are fluent in Spanish, and I just wanna say that that is really awesome."

Ben mentioned his eldest child, Violet, in response and claimed that she would be 'appalled' at his comments.

"My daughter is a student of Spanish and often competes with me — will tell me that hers is better than mine," Ben joked.

He went on to explain, "And I'm glad that I get the chance to be on national television and just claim victory. She'll be appalled, by the way."

"But yes, I can speak a little bit of Spanish, and it's a nice thing. I learned it when I was younger," he admitted before starting a new topic.