 
Geo News

Demi Moore reveals how she used to torture herself: 'Just punishing myself'

Demi Moore made candid confession about her complicated relationship with her body

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 23, 2025

Photo: Demi Moore reveals how she used to torture herself: Just punishing myself
Photo: Demi Moore reveals how she used to torture herself: 'Just punishing myself'

Demi Moore recently commented on her transformation over the years and what she would tell her younger self.

In her latest chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Demi Moore addressed how her selfcare has evolved over the years.

Demi replied by mentioning the things she did that put her through suffering and began, “I did torture myself. Crazy things like biking from Malibu all the way to Paramount, which is about 26 miles.”

She went on to explained, “All because I placed so much value on what my outsides looked like. I think the biggest difference today is it’s so much more about my overall health and longevity and quality of life.”

“I think I’ve evolved into greater gentility toward myself. I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up I was really just punishing myself,” she confessed.

Revealing her current approach to fitness, she added, “Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body.”

“I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear. When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me,” the mother of three added.

“And so I just tried to control it. And now I don’t operate from that place. It’s a much more aligned relationship,” the acting sensation concluded. 

Minka Kelly to leave Hollywood for her 'backup' profession?
Minka Kelly to leave Hollywood for her 'backup' profession?
Ben Affleck admits being in a competition with Jennifer Garner daughter Violet
Ben Affleck admits being in a competition with Jennifer Garner daughter Violet
Lizzo reveals how she's dealing with anxiety
Lizzo reveals how she's dealing with anxiety
Ben Affleck's hidden motivation to support Jennifer Lopez new movie exposed
Ben Affleck's hidden motivation to support Jennifer Lopez new movie exposed
Meghan Markle hit with shocking plagiarism allegations once again
Meghan Markle hit with shocking plagiarism allegations once again
Joan Vassos makes shock admission about Chock Chapple's wedding
Joan Vassos makes shock admission about Chock Chapple's wedding
Carlos Santana calls off San Antonio concert due to THIS reason
Carlos Santana calls off San Antonio concert due to THIS reason
Jennifer Lopez turns to Janet Jackson for support: Report
Jennifer Lopez turns to Janet Jackson for support: Report