Photo: Demi Moore reveals how she used to torture herself: 'Just punishing myself'

Demi Moore recently commented on her transformation over the years and what she would tell her younger self.

In her latest chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Demi Moore addressed how her selfcare has evolved over the years.

Demi replied by mentioning the things she did that put her through suffering and began, “I did torture myself. Crazy things like biking from Malibu all the way to Paramount, which is about 26 miles.”

She went on to explained, “All because I placed so much value on what my outsides looked like. I think the biggest difference today is it’s so much more about my overall health and longevity and quality of life.”

“I think I’ve evolved into greater gentility toward myself. I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up I was really just punishing myself,” she confessed.

Revealing her current approach to fitness, she added, “Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body.”

“I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear. When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me,” the mother of three added.

“And so I just tried to control it. And now I don’t operate from that place. It’s a much more aligned relationship,” the acting sensation concluded.