Jason Biggs reveals reason behind impressive weight loss

Jason Biggs broke the silence over his impressive weight loss transformation.

Speaking to Page Six at the City Harvest Gala in New York City on Tuesday, the 46-year-old actor revealed he worked hard to lose 30 pounds after having some “issues” with his health.

“I had some cholesterol issues,” the American Pie star told the outlet. “Probably because of the … ice cream pints I would knock back.”

Jason shared that he shed the weight after altering his diet and workout routine.

“It’s been a journey,” said the actor. “My cholesterol came down 70 points.”

Recently, Jason talked about his battle with alcoholism.

“I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things’ but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home, he said in March last year during an appearance on his wife Jenny Mollen’s All the Fails podcast.

“I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things,” he added.