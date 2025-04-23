 
Jay-Z's defamation lawsuit against rape accuser takes surprising turn

Jay-Z filed a defamation lawsuit against a rape accuser in February, 2025

Lifestyle News Desk
April 23, 2025

Jay-Z's defamation lawsuit against rape accuser takes new surprising turn

Jane Doe, an anonymous plaintiff, has just now made a surprising request against Jay-Z's defamation lawsuit.

In previous year, she accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is facing serious legal issues following allegations of s** trafficking, racketeering and s***** assault, and Jay-Z rapping her at MTV after party in 2000, when she was only 13-years-old.

However, Doe voluntarily dropped the lawsuit against the A-lister singers in January, 2025, and released a statement saying, “I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying."

A month later, dismissal of the charges, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, filed the defamation suit against the rape accuser.

On April 22, the Jane Doe formally requested the court to dismiss the lawsuit against her as the rapper's lawyer "fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted." (sic)

"The [...] lawsuit was initiated and prosecuted for malicious reasons, not that any process was wrongfully used after issuance," her legal team stated, as per People. "Carter has not alleged facts that would support an abuse of process claim."

Before concluding, the motion continued that her legal team "have shown that, as attorneys, they are not liable for civil conspiracy under these allegations. Since a conspiracy requires more than one party, Doe cannot be liable for civil conspiracy."

