Sarah Ferguson lifts the lid on her cancer that feels like a ‘bomb' and ‘death sentence'

The former Duchess of York, and the mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice has just given the raw and uncomfortable truth about her cancer.

It’s all been shared in her piece on The Times, for the Teenage Cancer Trust’s campaign that works under the hashtag, #AndYoungPeople.

“I was 63 when I was diagnosed with cancer for the first time and cancer at any age is traumatic,” she began by saying.

“But as adults we have maturity and life experience to help us advocate for ourselves and cope with challenges.”

At the same time “we can seek help if we need it and most importantly our voices are, sadly, often taken more seriously.”

But “One group I feel is consistently neglected by those developing health plans and policies is teenagers and young people,” she admitted all the while calling her own cancer a “death sentence” or a “bomb” waiting to go off.

The patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust also added near the end, how teens are subjected to treatment measures that are not tailored to their age ranges. Often times even the beds are not where they can fit in easily, and called for teens to be added to the National Cancer Plan of England via her campaign which acts as an ‘open letter’ to Wes Streeting, the health secretary.