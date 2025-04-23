 
Kate Middleton pays youngest son Prince Louis a tribute on his birthday

Prince Louis has just received a loving tribute from his mother and father on his seventh birthday

April 23, 2025

Prince Louis has just turned seven, on the 23rd of April, 2025 and his parents have even paid him a candid tribute.

The tribute shows a short but sweet birthday wish to the youngest Windsor and reads, “Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday! [birthday cake emoji].”

It’s the image though that’s the kicker, for it shows the young prince grinning from ear to ear, all while missing his front teeth.

He is also dressed in a jumper, a pair of blue jeans and seems sat atop a log.

“Lou Bug” as he is affectionately called by his mother marked this occasion just a day or two after Easter, when his parents bowed out from Easter celebrations with the rest of the family in order to “enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter,” according to The Mirror. 

However, an insider close to Us Weekly warned, “Everyone understood the family not attending last year when Kate was sick but there’s been a lot of raised eyebrows at the palace about William’s decision to skip again this year."

