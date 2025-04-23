 
Lorde debutes unreleased single after police shut down concert

Lorde's new single 'What Was That' is set to be released on April 25, 2025

Lifestyle News Desk
April 23, 2025

Lorde has just now performed her unreleased single, What Was That, for fans in the park after the New York City Police Department (NYPD) shut down her show.

On April 22, she posted a story on her Instagram account in which she invited her fans to join her in Washington Square Park.

In her story, the Grammy award winner shared a picture of the location, and penned, “Meet me in the park. Tonight 7pm - x x”

On her invitation, the huge crowd gathered in anticipation of the songstress’ performance.

Before the show could began, the event was shut down by the NYPD, they released a statement, " Sound and park permits are required to have a concert in a New York City Park, and the individuals were not in possession of either. Organizers of the event were informed they could not perform, and they left the location."

Following this, in order to share the news with fans, she took to her social media account and penned, “Omg @thepark the cops are shutting us down I am truly Amazed by how many of you showed up !!! But they’re telling me you gotta disperse … I’m so sorry."

However, the Ribs singer returned to the park two hours after they shut down the show, where she performed on her new single for the remaining audience.

Lorde’s single, What Was That, from her fourth album is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 25, 2025.

