Prince Louis' birthday photo is here and fans are all saying the same thing

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 23, 2025

It’s the seventh birthday of Princess Kate and Prince William’s youngest and cheekiest child, Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared an adorable portrait of Louis on their Instagram account, wishing him a happy birthday.

In the cute photo taken by photographer Josh Shinner, Louis sits outdoors and smiles at the camera, displaying his two missing front teeth.

Delighted fans took to the comments, wishing the young Prince and noting how grown-up he looks. Many also gushed over his missing teeth, calling it cute.

“Aww what a beautiful picture!!!, wrote one fan, adding, “His adorable toothless smile (emojis) he isn’t a little baby anymore! Happy birthday Prince Louis”

They added, “I wish you all the best!!! I hope you will have a super fun day with your beloved family and friends and will have a wonderful new year! We all love you, Louis”

“I find this « toothless » period amazing…. He still looks like a little boy, but at the same time so grown up,” wrote another.

“What a gorgeous boy, love those missing front teeth,” a third gushed.

"Nice teeth (tooth emoji) Louise (sic)," wrote another, adding, “many happy returns”

Yet another fan noticed Louis’ cute smile, “Happy Birthday Prince Louis (party emojis) !!! So grown up... At the stage of losing teeth (laugh emoji)…”

Others shared their surprise at how grown up the cheeky Prince looks, with one writing, “So so grown up, happy birthday Prince Louis - look forward to seeing many more cheeky escapades”

A second wrote, “Wishing our not-so-little-anymore Prince Louis the happiest of birthdays!”

“This time you are so different..I almost didn't recognize you. Happy birthday little prince,” wrote another.

A third wrote, “He’s growing up so fast! He’s starting to look like a little teenager already!”

“Oh my goodness, has grown so much. Happiest of Birthday's.”

