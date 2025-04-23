Meghan Markle reveals shocking hair care hack from her sorority days

Meghan Markle shared a personal but surprising story about learning to manage her natural hair from a young age.

During her episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex discussed with Kadi Lee how, at 11, she began experimenting on her own because there weren’t many people who knew how to work with her hair texture.

Remembering her time at Northwestern University, where she was part of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, Meghan revealed using a stove-heated flat iron, since plug-in versions weren’t common then.

Meghan said, "Well, especially because you were doing hair at 11 is when you realized in Connecticut, there weren't a lot of people there that could do your texture of hair, so you started experimenting on your own. I can't imagine what that was like.”

"It kind of reminds me of when I was at Northwestern, and I moved into Kappa, our sorority there," she continued.

"I don't even think they made plug-in flat irons at the time. They couldn't! If they did, I didn't know where they were, because I had the little stove, with the flat iron that would go in, have a paper towel on the side.

“I mean, probably half the people listening to this are going, 'What is she talking about?' " she added. “Or you'd pull it out, it would have the little scorch marks.”

“And I remember most of the girls in the sorority who were not Black say, 'What's that smell?' Is hair burning?' And it was just what you would do to figure out how to grapple with this texture of hair.”