Ozzy Osbourne begins ‘endurance training' for live comeback

Ozzy Osbourne to return for live concert after almost a decade

Ozzy Osbourne just revealed he has begun his "endurance training" for the upcoming final concert of his live career.

The legendary rock star, who has also been nicknamed as the Prince of Darkness, has not played a live show since 2018, revealing in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Admitting that the scheduled Birmingham's Villa Park concert, on July 5, under the banner of Back to The Beginning, would drain a bit too much out of him, Osbourne mentioned that he had started training to perform once again, which feels "like starting from scratch."

On the latest episode of SiriusXM's, Ozzy Speaks, he told co-host Billy Morrison, "I'm in heavy training for this (Back To The Beginning Birmingham concert) that's coming up."

He continued, “I haven't done anything for — this will be seven years [since I played a full concert], and so I've been through all this surgery. It really is like starting from scratch."

"Well, it's endurance training. The first thing to go when you're laid up is your stamina, so believe it or not, I'm doing two sets of three-minute walks a day and weight training. I've gotta get going, you know,” the Crazy Train singer further explained.

"I'm waking up in my body. I mean, three minutes to you, for instance, is nothing, but I've been laying on my back recovering from umpteen surgeries,” the 76-year-old singer added.

Since Ozzy Osbourne would not be able to walk on stage during his live performance, he would be sitting on a throne for the concert.