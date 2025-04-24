Doechii talks about her ‘major contribution' to music

Doechii expresses importance of diversity in music

Doechii just expressed the importance of a vocal queer point of view.

In a candid chat with Cosmopolitan, the musician, whose real name is Ji’mya Hickmon and became the third woman in history to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album, detailed how being queer inspires her music.

Talking about how the queer community is often under represented in songs and melodies, she told the outlet, “My literal existence as a queer Black woman is a major contribution to the hip-hop genre,” she stated.

“I’m speaking truthfully from a queer Black woman’s perspective, and being honest about my life through my lens is amazing. That perspective is being highlighted, and we need queer perspectives,” the Anxiety hitmaker added.

Staying true to her suggestion that music should have the ability to impact any listener in a positive way, Doechii revealed how it was one of SZA’s songs that motivated her to call off her relationship with a toxic ex-boyfriend.

“I remember listening to SZA’s Ctrl for the first time and it literally gave me the courage to break up with him,” she said.

“I only bring that up because she inspired me to be vulnerable through my music in a way that I didn’t think I could be," Doechii concluded.