 
Geo News

Martha Stewart gushes over 'handsome' Glen Powell

The lifestyle mogul shared her thoughts about the 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 24, 2025

Martha Stewart gushes over handsome Glen Powell
Martha Stewart gushes over 'handsome' Glen Powell

Martha Stewart, who recently invited Glen Powell on her podcast, made some cheesy remarks over the actor's looks.

In a recent chat, the 83-year-old lifestyle mogul gushed over 36-year-old actor, who recently made an appearance on her podcast The Martha Stewart Podcast, on April 9, to promote his newly launched condiment line, Smash Kitchen.

"He's very handsome in a very natural way, and he has a really nice body,” Stewart praised. “He just had on sort of a European polo shirt and he looked really good in it. He didn't have a coat; it was cold outside.”

“His hair looked great and he's charming. He was very talkative and he was very excited about his new sauces and he was also very nice about talking about his growing up," she continued.

"A good podcast candidate," she remarked.

During the podcast, Stewart praised Powell’s work in his 2023 comedy-thriller Hit Man, saying, “I loved that one and you were so good in that.”

Khloé Kardashian makes heartbreaking admission about dad's death
Khloé Kardashian makes heartbreaking admission about dad's death
Shawn Levy makes a rare comment about his 'creative soulmate' Rayn Reynolds
Shawn Levy makes a rare comment about his 'creative soulmate' Rayn Reynolds
Why Meghan Markle will eventually leave Prince Harry, experts predicts video
Why Meghan Markle will eventually leave Prince Harry, experts predicts
Yolanda Hadid cheers up daughter Gigi Hadid on entering 30s
Yolanda Hadid cheers up daughter Gigi Hadid on entering 30s
Prince Harry's ‘plotting' could pose great threat to the Royals video
Prince Harry's ‘plotting' could pose great threat to the Royals
Kristin Cavallari reveals faces of her kids as they join reality series
Kristin Cavallari reveals faces of her kids as they join reality series
Christian McCaffrey reveals shows he's watching with pregnant Olivia Culpo
Christian McCaffrey reveals shows he's watching with pregnant Olivia Culpo
Lindsay Lohan's father Michael caught in major assault case: Report
Lindsay Lohan's father Michael caught in major assault case: Report