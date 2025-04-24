Martha Stewart gushes over 'handsome' Glen Powell

Martha Stewart, who recently invited Glen Powell on her podcast, made some cheesy remarks over the actor's looks.

In a recent chat, the 83-year-old lifestyle mogul gushed over 36-year-old actor, who recently made an appearance on her podcast The Martha Stewart Podcast, on April 9, to promote his newly launched condiment line, Smash Kitchen.

"He's very handsome in a very natural way, and he has a really nice body,” Stewart praised. “He just had on sort of a European polo shirt and he looked really good in it. He didn't have a coat; it was cold outside.”

“His hair looked great and he's charming. He was very talkative and he was very excited about his new sauces and he was also very nice about talking about his growing up," she continued.

"A good podcast candidate," she remarked.

During the podcast, Stewart praised Powell’s work in his 2023 comedy-thriller Hit Man, saying, “I loved that one and you were so good in that.”