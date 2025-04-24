 
Geo News

Meghan Markle thanks ‘TIMES 100' to help her ‘sprinkle joy'

Meghan Markle sits in with TIME 100 as she talks about her brands

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 24, 2025

Meghan Markle is thanking Times 100 for the opportunity to spread awareness around her brand.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex thanked Jessica Sibley to help her ‘sprinkle a little joy.’

During her conversation with the outlet, Meghan also spoke about her viral moment on show ‘With Love, Meghan,’ where she sprinkled flowers on a. dessert.

Meghan revealed: "I didn’t want a reality show."

Speaking about flower sprinkles, Meghan joked: "Oh my gosh!

"You’d think I’m a little fairy tossing them around all the time. The obsession that has come with flower sprinkles.

"Of all things we could be talking about…it speaks to the tiny moment of joy that are so effortless and create a little bit of magic we’re all craving every day.

"The level of charm people have when they see these tiny littke dried petals is something I can’t wrap my head around but appreciate.

"There is a love for the detail and a small level of delight that can be added,” she noted.

Why Meghan Markle will eventually leave Prince Harry, experts predicts video
Why Meghan Markle will eventually leave Prince Harry, experts predicts
Yolanda Hadid cheers up daughter Gigi Hadid on entering 30s
Yolanda Hadid cheers up daughter Gigi Hadid on entering 30s
Prince Harry's ‘plotting' could pose great threat to the Royals video
Prince Harry's ‘plotting' could pose great threat to the Royals
Kristin Cavallari reveals faces of her kids as they join reality series
Kristin Cavallari reveals faces of her kids as they join reality series
Christian McCaffrey reveals shows he's watching with pregnant Olivia Culpo
Christian McCaffrey reveals shows he's watching with pregnant Olivia Culpo
Lindsay Lohan's father Michael caught in major assault case: Report
Lindsay Lohan's father Michael caught in major assault case: Report
Meghan Markle hopes to not miss son Prince Archie's milestone
Meghan Markle hopes to not miss son Prince Archie's milestone
Lizzo gives tips to ‘regulate' health in weight loss journey
Lizzo gives tips to ‘regulate' health in weight loss journey