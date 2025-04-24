Meghan Markle thanks ‘TIMES 100' to help her ‘sprinkle joy'

Meghan Markle is thanking Times 100 for the opportunity to spread awareness around her brand.



Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex thanked Jessica Sibley to help her ‘sprinkle a little joy.’

During her conversation with the outlet, Meghan also spoke about her viral moment on show ‘With Love, Meghan,’ where she sprinkled flowers on a. dessert.

Meghan revealed: "I didn’t want a reality show."

Speaking about flower sprinkles, Meghan joked: "Oh my gosh!

"You’d think I’m a little fairy tossing them around all the time. The obsession that has come with flower sprinkles.

"Of all things we could be talking about…it speaks to the tiny moment of joy that are so effortless and create a little bit of magic we’re all craving every day.

"The level of charm people have when they see these tiny littke dried petals is something I can’t wrap my head around but appreciate.

"There is a love for the detail and a small level of delight that can be added,” she noted.