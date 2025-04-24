 
Geo News

Prince Harry's ‘plotting' could pose great threat to the Royals

Prince Harry is a risk to Royal Family with his knowledge about the system, says expert

Lifestyle News Desk
April 24, 2025

Prince Harry is tipped to release more private information about his life in a potentially new book.

The Duke of Sussex is feared to attempt to publish scandalous details if he loses his security battle against the Home Office.

Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson asked expert Cameron Walker: "Can we raise this idea that possibly Harry could be plotting a second book or a podcast?"

Walker replied: "Yeah, well, the reason that some of those details are not read out in court was because it was a national part of national security issues.

"That's why. But perhaps it was a bit of a veiled threat from Harry

"I think there will be people asking the question that if he loses this case, is he going to throw his toys out the pram and publish or speak to a publication about some of that private stuff that we heard in court?"

He continued: "And as you say, Matt, he says it would shock people. So that would be one in one sense.

"Is that going to be enough material for a book?

"He also said in the promotional interviews following the publication of Spare, his bombshell autobiography, that he had enough material for a second memoir,” he noted.

