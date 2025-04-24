Penn Badgley mourns Michelle Trachtenberg's 'surreal' death

 
Penn Badgley has finally reacted to the death of his costar, Michelle Trachtenberg.

Speaking to E! News at the premiere of the final season of You on Wednesday, the 38-year-old actor called the death of his fellow Gossip Girl alum "surreal."

“It’s surreal,” Penn said of Michelle’s sudden passing. “Really surreal, really saddening.”

He further said, “What I remember of her is she was incredibly quick to laugh. She was really joyous.”

“We all have our ups and downs, our lights and shadows, but she had this—I mean, she was mature, but she had this childlike, joyous laugh,” continued the Do Over star.

Penn, whose wife Domino Kirke is currently pregnant with twins, said Michelle had a “really pure heart.”

For those unversed, Michelle was found unresponsive in her apartment in February at age 39.

