Photo: Demi Moore shares her definition of beauty: 'Authenticity and positivity'

Demi Moore shared her changed perspective on beauty and authenticity.

In a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Demi Moore shared her take on beauty and stated, “In a way, beauty just is. You can look at a flower and see its beauty.”

Offering her personal philosophy on beauty, she declared that beauty transcends superficial appearances.

“On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are," the 62-year-old actress added.

In addition to this, she addressed that after several years of self-critique and torturing her body, she has finally learned to accept and appreciate her body.

“I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now,” she said of aging in Hollywood.

Before conclusion, she remarked, “It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am.”