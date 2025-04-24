 
Demi Moore shares her definition of beauty: 'Authenticity and positivity'

Demi Moore opened up about how she has learned to accept changes in her body over the years

Lifestyle News Desk
April 24, 2025

Demi Moore shared her changed perspective on beauty and authenticity. 

In a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Demi Moore shared her take on beauty and stated, “In a way, beauty just is. You can look at a flower and see its beauty.”

Offering her personal philosophy on beauty, she declared that beauty transcends superficial appearances.

“On a human level, I find it’s authenticity and positivity. Beauty comes out of comfort with being exactly who you are," the 62-year-old actress added.

In addition to this, she addressed that after several years of self-critique and torturing her body, she has finally learned to accept and appreciate her body.

“I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now,” she said of aging in Hollywood.

Before conclusion, she remarked, “It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am.”

