‘Alienated' Prince Harry drops further down King Charles' trusted circle

Prince Harry suffers another tragic blow to the gut

It appears King Charles and Prince Harry are caught in their own worries, from feeling isolated to fearing legal jeopardy.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard brought this forward, and it has come during her interview with Fox News Digital.

According to the expert, the dynamic will remain the same “as long as litigious, paranoid, warring Prince Harry keeps fighting with the world, the royal family, and especially King Charles.”

But at the same time, “…this is not a positive situation for anyone, least of all King Charles, who is embarrassed and tired”.

Another major thing is that, following the Harry & Meghan docuseries, as well as the myriad of interviews, “sadly, there are also huge trust issues.”

“The royal family will not release personal information to Prince Harry for fear of him regurgitating the information to the media.”

This is also why “Harry only found out about his father’s recent visit to hospital through the media,” The Sun’s Sarah Hewson said.

During the same conversation Ms Chard also added that Prince Harry “thinks nothing of the upset he causes the royal family.” But that only “serves only to alienate him from his father, family and the public,” she admitted before signing off.