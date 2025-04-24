 
Rihanna's has major plans in place with A$AP Rocky after felony assault

Here is what Rihanna has planned for the future after A$AP Rocky lawsuit over felony assault charges got dropped

Web Desk
April 24, 2025

Insiders shed light into Rihanna's desires to parent a daughter wtih A$AP Rocky

Rihanna reportedly has her life plans with A$AP Rocky laid out, and they involve more children.

Everything has been broken down by a well-placed insider, and per their findings, “Ri loves being a boy mum, but it’s no secret she really wants a little girl, so people have been recommending all sorts of old wives’ remedies to her to increase her chances.”

And “Ri-Ri and Rocky don’t really have a limit on how many kids they want to have. They both just say they want however many God will bless them with.”

And “They’re not shy about telling people they’re always trying – they’re very open about it.”

And given how they are with each other, the Heat World insider also admitted, “They’ve always been very affectionate with each other and they seem more in love than”.

Hence, “everyone’s assuming it’s only a matter of time before she’s pregnant,” they added before signing off. 

