Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan big move to fix reputation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle come up with bombshell idea to save face

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning big move to fix their strained reputation as couple faces intense media scrutiny.

According to Closer Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are contemplating the idea of adopting a child and expand their family of four.

Sources claim that while Harry and Meghan were always open to the idea of adoption, they are more into it now to save face amid growing media scrutiny and public criticism.

Recently, Meghan launched her lifestyle brand As Ever, a Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and a podcast in 2025. While fans support her, critics haven't been impressed.

Meanwhile, Harry has also been dealing with controversy, including his resignation from his charity Sentebale after clashing with the chair of the board, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, who accused him of bullying.

Speaking with the publication, the insider claimed that Meghan “feels as though adoption is something that could drastically help repair her and Harry’s tarnished images and help save them in the public eye.”

“Obviously there are many more important considerations they need to weigh up, but it’s another factor that could cement their decision, especially given the fact their royal currency is currently hanging in the balance,” they added.

“A third child could be the pivotal turning point and help them secure their future in Hollywood and on a global platform.”

Furthermore, the source noted that while their primary purpose is to give a child “love and a home, “adoption could also be positive PR for them at a time when they need it the most.”