Ben Affleck admits his kids roast his movies at home

By
Lifestyle News Desk
April 24, 2025

Ben Affleck has said that his children are his harshest critics in a wild confession.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor and filmmaker revealed that his kids roast his movies.

“My kids are very tough and they don’t censor their criticism,” said the father of three.

“I mean, they’ll sit right next to me watching a movie and while it’s happening [say], ‘This is terrible. I mean, this is terrible. Why did you do this?’” continued the Deep Water star. “Like, you could wait till it ended, you know what I mean?”

Ben added that his kids were furious after watching his 1998 hit Armageddon.

“During COVID, all the kids were in the house and I was like, ‘Hey, let’s watch a movie.’ I thought maybe the kids will like Armageddon. Almost immediately, it was like, ‘What? What is this? This is so stupid. Are you kidding me?’” recalled Ben.

“My son was like, ‘This doesn’t make sense.’ This is not a logic-based film! That is not one of the criteria we used making this!” he added.

For those unversed, Ben shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

