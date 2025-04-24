 
Meghan Markle makes unexpected admission about new projects

Meghan Markle recently launched her Netflix show, lifestyle brand and a podcast

Lifestyle News Desk
April 24, 2025

Meghan Markle made an unexpected admission about her recent projects, including her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, lifestyle brand As Ever, and podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

In a latest interview, the Duchess of Sussex admitted she made mistake while launching three projects back-to-back.

However, Meghan emphasized on the importance of giving herself space to make mistakes as she noted that parenthood helps her maintain perspective on professional challenges.

Speaking at the TIME100 Summit, Meghan talked of her busy 18 months during which she juggled multiple ventures.

"There were three projects that we were launching really at the same time,” wife of Prince Harry said.

She added, "Then you see it all come to life and try to give yourself the space and the grace to make mistakes, to know you're not doing it right every day."

"Something that is seemingly so big somehow becomes so microscopic in importance compared to what's happening with my children."

