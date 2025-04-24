Prince William is battling an emotional tug-of-war over his brother

Prince William's turning emotional because of Prince Harry: 'He's breaking his heart'

Prince William reportedly feels overwhelmed and heartbroken because of his brother, and the feelings are being a tug-of-war

Prince William is reportedly feeling very emotional when it comes to his younger brother, but the ‘heartbreak’ and ‘frustrations’ are still taking their toll.

A well-placed insider that is close to Heat World has shared news about this emotional tug-of-war.

According to their findings, “He’s very saddened by the situation because Harry is still his brother, and he’ll always love him deep down.”

But of course “hesays establishing any type of dialogue or hoping to mend fensces is untenable. And that’s just so frustrating and heartbreaking for Kate.”

Throughout this entire time though, “Kate’s been chipping away behind the scenes, imploring William to think the best, and praying he'd soften his heart and give peace a chance.”

All in all, “The stand-off has caused so much sadness and tension between them because William’s hardline stance has been so hard for her to comprehend.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry is known to have been in contact with his sister-in-law in previous months, over the hope that reconciliation could be made possible. However, “after Harry’s latest antics, it’s hard for her to argue his case.”

Inversely its become even worse now, “just a few weeks ago, she was keeping her fingers crossed Harry would make contact with them on his return visit, that they’d be able to sit down and at least be cordial. But instead, he’s clearly as agitated and resentful as he ever was towards the family.”

It has also caused Prince William to demand a “line in the sand” for “the foreseeable, if not permanent future,” and “Kate’s under no illusions” anymore. “At this point, they’d need a miracle to turn this mess around.”