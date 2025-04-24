Prince William obliges passersby with selfies

Prince William took selfies with royal fans as he arrived at Mentivity House in south London on Thursday.

Mentivity House is a charity which aims to "cultivate resilient, empowered communities where every young person has the opportunity to thrive."

It says, "Through our unwavering commitment to mentorship, innovation, and inclusivity, we envision a future where every individual has access to the support and resources they need to reach their full potential."

Prince William was seen in the video after a family break in their Norfolk residence.

The video of the Prince of Wales comes a day before he travels to Italy to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

While King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family stepped out for the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 20, Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped the royal family's holiday gathering.

Instead, they spent the weekend with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — over 100 miles away in Norfolk, where they have a country home.

According to Hello! magazine, the royal couple and their kids attended church with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, on Easter Sunday.