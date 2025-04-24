Ben Affleck getting back to the dating game?

Ben Affleck remains firm on his belief in 'love'

Since Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez, there have been reports that he is considering returning to the dating game.



And now an insider told In Touch that the Batman star "is dating again,” adding his split with the music star “did a number on him, but he’s not giving up on love.”

While there is no confirmation on who the person is, an earlier report in Daily Mail claimed the Oscar winner has a "secret crush" on Angelina Jolie.

“She’s definitely gorgeous and smart,” the tipster tattled. “But that would be another high-profile romance, which he’s really trying to avoid."

But it's no secret that the 52-year-old struggled with finding love. He recently attributed his dating struggles to his The Accountant 2 character.

'He's not comfortable extending himself … like so many of us. It’s not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you’re trying to gauge ‘What does this signal mean?" the actor added.

"Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?’” Ben concluded.