King Charles says he feels 'profound gratitude' in statement released by palace

The Buckingham Palace on Thursday released King Charles message tp Australian Veterans of the Second World War on Anzac Day 2025.

Anzac Day is a national public holiday in Australia and New Zealand that commemorates the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC).

In his message to the veterans, King Charles said, "As we approach the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, it is with great admiration that I write to thank you, once again, for your selfless service in those most difficult and dangerous times. The passing of the years has in no way diminished the courageous deeds of those who sacrificed so much in the line of duty and in the pursuit of peace, freedom and justice."

He said, "For many years now, you have carried the memory of that dreadful conflict, and the weight of grief for others who fell in your country’s service. I am always deeply touched when I hear of the love and pride veterans feel for their fallen comrades and family members, and that there are few days in which they do not think of them. I know that it is no small burden to bear that the final resting places of the fallen are often so far from home."

It continued, "We must, every one of us, remain vigilant in upholding the values for which you fought so gallantly over eighty years ago. Like others of my generation, I owe my peaceful childhood to the steadfast efforts of those of your comrades, with yourselves, in overcoming tyranny. For this I feel the most profound gratitude."

"On Anzac Day, as we commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings, I wanted to pay a special tribute to Australian and New Zealand veterans, and those who are on active service today. Through the generations, you have continued to enact the indomitable spirit of Anzac – forged in terrible conflict and preserved in peace – of courage, mateship and sacrifice."

"It is my fervent hope that the years have brought you to a place of peace, and that peace shall remain with you always."