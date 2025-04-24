Royal family's 'blurred' Kate Middleton photo sparks curiosity

The British royal family's website provides a glimpse into Queen Camilla's personal life as well as her work she has been undertaking to support her husband, King Charles, since her marriage into the family.

It also mentions her previous marriage to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles and their two children together.

The website says the queen has five grandchildren and as many step children, without mentioning the names of the step children's parents— Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The page about the queen does not mention King Charles' marriage to Princess Diana and her unfortunate death in a crash crash in 1997.

The website, however, carries a picture of Diana's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, taken shortly after King Charles and Queen Camilla's marriage.

The page also features a photo of Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, as they poses with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate's image appears to be intentionally blurred or out of focus compared to Queen Camilla and the late Queen Elizabeth.







