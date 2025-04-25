 
Geo News

Meghan Markle feels privileged to offer her kids ‘free life'

Meghan Markle is thankful for her support system and beautiful family

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 25, 2025

Meghan Markle is recounting her blessings as she talks about his family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who sat with Times 100 to discuss about her professional and personal achievements, said that she is blessed to have Prince Harry in her life.

Duchess said: “To have a partner and husband who is so supportive, and to have healthy kids who are so joyful, and in the freeness of their life and the safety of their life we created for them… of all the things that happened I never would have imagined at this point I’d be so happy and free - and I really do.”

Speaking about her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Meghan shared: "What we're going to put out during our next launch is equally as important to me as Archie getting his first [big] tooth this week. It's about to happen, I might get back just in time for it!"

