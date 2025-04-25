Is Prince Harry just a celebrity 'spare' to Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry is merely a 'spare' to Meghan Markle: Expert

Meghan Markle made headlines as she joined TIME100 Summit on Wednesday.

While the Duchess of Sussex was speaker at the summit, Prince Harry joined to support.

Now, body language expert Judi James has shared some insights into the couple's latest outing.

Speaking with Mirror, Judi suggested that while Meghan enjoyed the spotlight, the Duke of Sussex acted "as a celebrity 'Spare'" to her.

"The huge chip on Harry’s shoulder when he lived as a working royal in the UK was being described and treated as the ‘Spare’," Judi said of the youngest son of King Charles, who stepped down from his role as a working royal in 2020 alongside his wife.

Judi noted, "So it’s rather poignant to see him acting as a celebrity 'Spare' here as his wife oozes star quality."

"Yes, he’s supporting Meghan and rightly so, but their arrival protocol here showed Meghan graciously greeting their host with a warm hug while Harry appeared to be ignored," Judi added.

She explained, "He dashed round the car, clutching anxiously at his jacket and he held his hand out to touch his wife to form a double act, but Meghan’s focus was on her host with both her arms raised in an intentional gesture to ‘announce’ her hug, meaning Harry’s hand didn’t meet its mark."

"Instead of turning to broker a greeting and intro between Harry and their host, Meghan just turned to walk into the venue, leaving Harry to connect with one arm held out in the air."

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle front has long presented a united front, body language expert suggest that the Duke of Sussex is more like a supportive figure for the Duchess of Sussex.