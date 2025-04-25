Justin Bieber strikes again with another religious post

Justin Bieber hits back at haters 'jealous' of his life with Hailey

Justin Bieber is inviting new controversy while trying to prove his smooth relationship with his wife Hailey.

The singer, 31, took to Instagram again on Thursday after dropping a religious post a day earlier. However, this time he also slipped a couple of lines directly dissing haters "jealous" of his lifestyle with wife Hailey.

"Hurt people hurt people. And honestly, if I was [you] it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going brazzzzyy [sic]," the pop star said towards the end of a lengthy religious post.

"It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it. I don't blame [them]. Hailey and I are the Jones's that are impossible to keep up with," read the last lines of his Story.

"[Your] bible can't save [you]," the singer reiterated in his following story after he had told his social media followers to seek "forgiveness" throughout the lengthy post before signing off with the "jealousy" diss.

The post that left his fans rather "concerned" began with Bieber writing, "that feeling of guilt can be relieved. How? Not by going to church or reading [your] bible, but just receive that god [sic] forgives."

"The message is forgiveness," the Canadian singer continued.

At another point he addressed the online hate again, by writing, "They treat me like a** out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and god [sic] forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than these people who are mean and hurtful."

"Because if I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too," he went on.

"My instinct is to be like, 'Damn, I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the Internet' but there's other s*** I do I'm not proud of that god [sic] is gracious with," Justin wrote before diving into the earlier "jealousy" aspect.

In one of his recent Stories, Justin added, "The enemy can't win [because] I belong to the winner!"

The post only invited fans to have a field day with the singer's claims about haters being jealous of him and Hailey, with whom he shares one-year-old son Jack Blues Bieber.

"Nobody, I mean nobody is jealous of you and Hailey. Trust and believe," one Instagram user commented under the post while another noted, "It's giving Kanye crashout."

"Jealous isn't the right word bro. Concerned maybe," a third chimed in.

A day earlier, the Grammy-winning singer dropped a long post about his perspective on "God's plan for us."

“Every day I wake up thinking maybe [I’m] too flawed for God to utilize me in this beautiful story of life. Yet God uses me (flaws and all) every day the same way He uses you! Our life is significant. God has a plan for us. Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing [God’s] [good] plans for our life. I’m choosing today to allow [God’s] love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective, and not make my day about trying to prove myself,” read his Wednesday post, which he concluded by adding, "Join me if [you] want."