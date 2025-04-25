'Spider-Man' star makes big wish about Marvel character

'Spider-Man' actor eyes major character from Marvel comics

The MCU has introduced many characters from the comics. But Tony Revolori, who played Flash Thompson, wants them to launch another one: Agent Venom.



During an interview with The Direct, the actor responded to fans' demand for the character in the films, saying, "Yeah, you know, look, I've read the comics that everyone's read. I would be really, really f-ing excited to do something like that."

Agent Venom

He continued, "That would be really cool. I have no idea what or if or when or maybe, and we'll see. Look, the hope is to do it, the dream is to do it. And we'll see if it ever happens."

"And if it doesn't, they're making great shit regardless that I will watch over and over and over again, and I'm just happy to have been a part of it," the actor concluded.

Apart from Tony's hopes, it is unclear whether Tony will appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be out on July 31, 2026.