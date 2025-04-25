 
Geo News

'Spider-Man' star makes big wish about Marvel character

'Spider-Man' actor Flash Thompson reflects on his wish to play a major character in comics

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 25, 2025

Spider-Man actor eyes major character from Marvel comics
'Spider-Man' actor eyes major character from Marvel comics

The MCU has introduced many characters from the comics. But Tony Revolori, who played Flash Thompson, wants them to launch another one: Agent Venom.

During an interview with The Direct, the actor responded to fans' demand for the character in the films, saying, "Yeah, you know, look, I've read the comics that everyone's read. I would be really, really f-ing excited to do something like that."

Agent Venom
Agent Venom 

He continued, "That would be really cool. I have no idea what or if or when or maybe, and we'll see. Look, the hope is to do it, the dream is to do it. And we'll see if it ever happens."

"And if it doesn't, they're making great shit regardless that I will watch over and over and over again, and I'm just happy to have been a part of it," the actor concluded.

Apart from Tony's hopes, it is unclear whether Tony will appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be out on July 31, 2026.

What's next for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?
What's next for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?
Iman remembers late husband David Bowie on 33rd wedding anniversary
Iman remembers late husband David Bowie on 33rd wedding anniversary
Real reason Prince Harry's circle has issues with Meghan Markle
Real reason Prince Harry's circle has issues with Meghan Markle
Key reason Prince William is attending Pope Francis' funeral, not King video
Key reason Prince William is attending Pope Francis' funeral, not King
Prince Harry has accepted fate as Meghan Markle ‘Spare?' video
Prince Harry has accepted fate as Meghan Markle ‘Spare?'
Justin Bieber strikes again with another religious post
Justin Bieber strikes again with another religious post
Queen Camilla sister makes shocking confession about her royal role
Queen Camilla sister makes shocking confession about her royal role
John Mulaney shares funny take on dinosaurs
John Mulaney shares funny take on dinosaurs