Prince Harry, Meghan Markle highlight drawbacks of ‘privacy'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are talking about the future of their children.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex admitted this week that they want to save Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from the vices of social media.

Speaking at BBC Breakfast in New York, Prince Harry, 40, said: "We want to make sure that things are changed so that... no more kids are lost to social media."

He continued: "The easiest thing to say is to keep your kids away from social media. The sad reality is the kids who aren't on social media normally get bullied at school because they can't be part of the same conversation as everybody else."

Harry argued: "You are telling a parent, you are telling a dad and a mum that they can't have the details of what their kid was up to on social media because of the privacy of their kid. It's wrong."

Meanwhile, Meghan, said: "I think in many ways what we see through these parents is the hope and the promise of something better, because... they just want to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else."